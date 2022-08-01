Iowa basketball league to settle youth exploitation lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based youth basketball league has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by former players whose coach secretly recorded them undressing or obtained nude photos of them. Gregory Stephen is now serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual exploitation of minors. Guy Cook, the lawyer for boys who played Barnstormers Basketball of Iowa games from 2005 to 2018, said the league has agreed to settle the case by establishing a fund of more than $1 million to compensate victims. A judge must sign off on the agreement before it’s finalized.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.