Jarren Duran’s HR, 3 RBIs power Red Sox past Astros 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran homered and drove in a career-high three RBIs and the Boston Red Sox overcame sloppy fielding early for a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. Houston led 2-1 after scoring twice thanks to errors in the third inning. The Red Sox still trailed by a run when Bobby Dalbec walked to start the fifth. There were two outs in the inning when Duran smacked his second homer of the season into the seats in right field to make it 3-2.

