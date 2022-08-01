Lions giving Harris chance to earn starting cornerback spot

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Under a previous head coach and front office, Detroit drafted Will Harris in 2019 to play safety. Now, the Lions are giving him a chance to be a much-needed cornerback in coach Dan Campbell’s second season. Harris’ move to cornerback started in the middle of last season, when injuries at the position forced Lions coaches to adjust on the fly. In an effort to narrow his focus, the Lions are making Harris a full-time outside cornerback this year, and they’re giving him a shot at the starting job opposite Amani Orurwariye.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.