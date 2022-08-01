Minnesota’s Ihnen has 2nd straight season-ending knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota junior forward Isaiah Ihnen will miss the upcoming season. He reinjured the surgically repaired left knee that sidelined him last year. Ihnen was hurt in practice last week. The 6-foot-10 native of Germany played in 50 games over his first two seasons. He averaged 3.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 13.1 minutes. Ihnen and fellow junior Parker Fox would have been two of the most experienced frontcourt players for the Gophers this season. Fox is also out for a second straight year following knee surgery.

