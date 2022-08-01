Orioles trade Mancini, then beat Texas 7-2 to match ’21 wins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered leading off Baltimore’s first game without Trey Mancini, and the Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 7-2. Anthony Santander extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single and Ryan Mountcastle had two run-scoring hits for the O’s. Mancini was traded to Houston before the game. Corey Seager and Nick Solak hit solo homers for Texas. The Orioles won their 52nd game to move back over .500 and match their 2021 win total. Spenser Watkins pitched six innings for the win. Rangers starter Jon Gray exited in the second because of discomfort in his left side.

