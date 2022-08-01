Patriots sign punter Bailey to 4-year contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots’ usually reliable special teams took a step back in the punting game last season, slipping from having the league’s best net punt average in 2020 to ranking just 21st in the NFL last season. Bill Belichick made it a priority to secure the services of one of the NFL’s top punters. A source with knowledge of the terms confirmed to The Associated Press that Jake Bailey agreed to a four-year contract that includes $6.5 guaranteed and could be worth as much as $13.325 million. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal aren’t being released publicly.

