Pefok scores on Union Berlin debut, Frankfurt wins in cup

BERLIN (AP) — United States forward Jordan Pefok has scored on his debut for Union Berlin to help the team reach the second round of the German Cup. They edged fourth-tier Chemnitzer FC 2-1. Union needed extra time to progress after Pefok canceled Tobias Müller’s opening score for the home side. Kevin Behrens sealed Union’s progress in extra time. Eintracht Frankfurt had an easier time in a 4-0 win at second-division team Magdeburg. Mario Götze made his debut for Frankfurt. Werder Bremen defeated fourth-tier Energie Cottbus 2-1 and third-division Ingolstadt enjoyed a 3-0 win over Darmstadt.

