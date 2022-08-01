Rams WR Van Jefferson needs knee surgery, might miss Week 1

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson needs knee surgery and could miss the defending Super Bowl champions’ regular-season opener. Rams coach Sean McVay says Jefferson will have the “minor” knee surgery Tuesday. Jefferson will need at least a few weeks to recover, putting in doubt his availability for the Rams’ opener against Buffalo on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium. Jefferson is heading into his third NFL season after starting all 17 games and all four playoff games last year for the Rams. He had 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season.

