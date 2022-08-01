Thousands turn up to welcome German team back from Euro 2022
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s narrow loss to England in the Women’s European Championship final may yet prove more beneficial for women’s soccer in the country than another title would have been. The team has been given a heroes’ welcome back in Frankfurt, where thousands of flag-waving fans turned up in front of the city hall to show their appreciation for coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and her players. Chloe Kelly’s goal in extra time denied Germany a ninth European title and gave England its first. But Germany’s run to the final stoked great excitement among fans. The hope is that it will help grow the number of female players.