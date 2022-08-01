World Cups runneth over: Soccer slates cancel a luge weekend

IGLS, Austria (AP) — The World Cups runneth over. The schedule for soccer’s World Cup forced the International Luge Federation to call off what would have been its first World Cup weekend of the sliding season. Luge was scheduled to have its first major races of the year on November 26th and 27th in Austria. But the schedule of FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar that weekend left luge officials with no options to be televised live in Europe. So luge decided to call off its opening weekend.

