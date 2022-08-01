WR Gabe Davis primed to take on bigger role in Bills offense

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Gabe Davis still finds himself torn between the near future and the immediate past. As much as the Bills receiver prefers looking ahead to the long-awaited opportunity of becoming a full-time starter entering his third year, Davis can’t help but reflect on how last season ended with an emotional thud. The 23-year-old still finds it hard to shake the disappointment of scoring an NFL postseason-record four touchdowns receiving in an AFC divisional playoff game where Buffalo blew a three-point lead in the final 13 seconds of an overtime loss to Kansas City.

