4 South American nations launch joint bid for 2030 World Cup

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay soccer executives and political leaders have launched their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou hosted the leaders seeking to bring another World Cup final to the same Centenário Stadium in Montevideo where it was played in the first edition of the tournament in 1930. Then, Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2. Alejandro Domínguez, the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, said in a press conference that the candidacy “is the dream of the continent.” Spain and Portugal also have a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.