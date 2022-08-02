Art McNally set to become 1st NFL official in Hall of Fame

The NFL finally will have an on-field official in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former referee Art McNally will be inducted into the Hall after a decades-long career starting as an on-field official and continuing as the head of officiating for the league. McNally was instrumental in modernizing and standardizing officiating. His use of film to teach and evaluate and a grading system is still mostly in use today and is credited for helping improve the way games have been called over the years.

