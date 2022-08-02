As Vin Scully’s death announced, Dodgers beat Giants 9-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully’s death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 behind Mookie Betts’ home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where in October 2016 Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers. He died Tuesday at age 94. Los Angeles won its six straight game over the Giants and improved the major leagues’ best record to 70-33.

