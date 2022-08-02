Brewers continue retooling bullpen by adding Rosenthal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers continued to reshape their bullpen following the departure of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader by acquiring injured reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants just before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Tristan Peters to the Giants. The Brewers announced the trade before starting a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosenthal hasn’t pitched since 2020 due to a variety of injuries but is hoping to make it back later this season. When Rosenthal signed a $4.5 million, one-year deal with San Francisco on July 21, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said the right-hander was several weeks away from being ready.

