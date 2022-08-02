Cardinals sign OT D.J. Humphries to new contract through ’25

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed starting left tackle D.J. Humphries to a new contract that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season. The dependable veteran made his first Pro Bowl last season and has started 48 of 49 regular-season games over the past three seasons. He also has an important job, protecting franchise quarterback Kyler Murray’s blind side. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounder helped Arizona’s offense finish in the NFL’s top 10 in passing yards (4,619), rushing yards (2,076) and rushing touchdowns (23). He’s been a team captain in each of the past two seasons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.