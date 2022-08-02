DeGrom dazzles in return, bullpen costs Mets in loss to Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob deGrom allowed one run on three hits and struck out six in five innings in his season debut before a bullpen meltdown cost the New York Mets in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Nationals. DeGrom was pitching for the Mets for the first time in almost 13 months. He received a standing ovation from a crowd full of New York fans hours after the Nationals traded superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The 34-year-old two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw 46 of his 59 pitches for strikes in his first meaningful action since July 7, 2021. Cory Abbott won his first start of the season for Washington.

