Early titles with Patriots lead to Hall of Fame for Seymour
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
Richard Seymour’s winning start in New England is a good starting point for how the defensive lineman ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in three of Seymour’s first four seasons. The Dallas Cowboys are the only other team to win three titles in four seasons. Seymour had 57 1/2 sacks in 12 seasons. The last four of those were with the Oakland Raiders. Seymour played inside and out on the defensive front and says he did “selfless things” to help his teams win. He says the Patriots were a defense-first team before Tom Brady’s career took off.