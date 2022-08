AMES, Iowa (AP) — Xavier Hutchinson, a 6-foot-3 senior, thought about a jump to the NFL, before thumb surgery in December shifted his focus back to the Cyclones. The two-time, first-team, all-Big 12 honoree has 147 career receptions for 1,758 yards and nine touchdowns

