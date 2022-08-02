Lamb set to be No. 1 as injuries mount for Cowboys receivers

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb says he’s ready to be the No. 1 receiver for the Dallas Cowboys. He probably wasn’t thinking he’d be the only one. Lamb resembles the last man standing a week into training camp after free agent pickup James Washington broke a foot. Michael Gallup has already declared he won’t be ready for the opener as he continues to recover from knee surgery. Lamb is the only healthy receiver on the roster with a touchdown catch in the NFL. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he doesn’t see the club adding another veteran receiver soon.

