Mabrey, McCowan help short-handed Wings beat Sky 84-78

CHICAGO (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 26 points, Teaira McCowan added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 84-78. Dallas was missing Arike Ogunbowale, who is third in the league in scoring at 19.9 points, due to an ankle injury. Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Azurá Stevens, Allie Quigley and Emma Meesseman each scored 14 points. The defending WNBA champions, the Sky (23-8) had their franchise-record 10-game home win streak snapped.

