Mets get Ruf from Giants, Givens from Cubs before deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets acquired designated hitter Darin Ruf and reliever Mychal Givens in separate deals ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. New York boosted its bullpen by landing Givens from the Chicago Cubs for minor league pitcher Saúl González. Givens, a 32-year-old right-hander, was 6-2 with two saves and a 2.66 ERA in 40 games for the Cubs this season. Earlier in the day, Ruf was obtained from the San Francisco Giants for J.D. Davis and three pitching prospects in an exchange of right-handed bats. Left-handers Thomas Szapucki and Nick Zwack also went to the Giants along with right-hander Carson Seymour. Ruf has hammered left-handed pitching this season and throughout his career, something Davis was unable to do in his part-time role primarily at DH this year.

