New SuperMotocross to offer $10 million purse in 2023

MORGANTOWN, W Va. (AP) — Motocross and Supercross are combining for a world championship with a $10 million purse. Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing announced the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship for the 2023 professional racing season. Motocross and supercross will continue to crown individual champions at the end of their respective series, but the top 22 riders in the 450cc and 250cc classes will qualify for the SuperMotocross World Championship. Points from the two series will be combined to make up the SuperMotocross playoff rounds and world championship round Oct. 14, 2023, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The $10 million purse will be the richest in the sport’s history.

