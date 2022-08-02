NFL suspends Saints receiver Kawaan Baker for 6 games

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. A statement from the NFL on Tuesday says Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He’ll be allowed to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 17, following New Orleans’ Week 6 home game against Cincinnati. Baker played in college for South Alabama and was New Orleans’ seventh-round draft choice in 2021. He spent the bulk of his first NFL season on the Saints’ practice squad.

