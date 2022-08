SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka won the first match she’s played since May, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Osaka hit 11 aces and saved 7 of 8 break points in the hard-court tournament that serves as a tuneup for the U.S. Open. Osaka had not played anywhere since a first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova at the French Open on May 23.

