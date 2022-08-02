Padres trade for Soto, then rout Rockies 13-5 in 1st game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 13-5 in the first game of a doubleheader just hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals in one of the biggest trade deadline deals in baseball history. The trade was announced a few minutes before first pitch. The crowd of 23,828 at Petco Park applauded loudly when an image of Soto and Josh Bell, who also will come over from the Nats, was shown on the video board early in the game. An offense that will benefit greatly from the addition of Soto came to life after the Padres fell behind 3-0.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.