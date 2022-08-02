Plan (B)rissett: Browns QB ‘ready’ to fill in for Watson

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett has temporarily moved into the starting spot following Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Brissett also started for New England, Indianapolis and Miami, which all had him in a backup role before he was forced to start due to suspensions, injuries or in the Colts’ case, Andrew Luck’s retirement in 2019. The 29-year-old Brissett’s ability to jump in in a pinch is one of the reasons Cleveland signed him a day after trading for Watson.

