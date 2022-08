LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday night at 94. He was the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in sports history, entertaining and informing Dodgers fans for 67 years in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.