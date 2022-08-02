Red Sox to pay Hosmer minimum, Padres owe more than $43.56M

NEW YORK (AP) — The Red Sox will be responsible for paying Eric Hosmer only the major league minimum salary after acquiring him from the Padres. As part of Tuesday’s trade, San Diego agreed to pay Boston up to $43,566,713, according to details of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press. San Diego will pay $6,786,813 this year, which covers all but $246,154 of the $7,032,967 Hosmer is owed for the rest of this season. Hosmer has a $20 million salary, and 64 days were left in the 182-day season. Hosmer has the right to opt out of the final three seasons of his $144 million, eight-year contract, a deal that has $13 million salaries in each of those years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.