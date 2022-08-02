Reds keep shedding veterans, deal Drury, Mahle at deadline

The Cincinnati Reds continued to shed veterans at the deadline, trading their most productive offensive player, Brandon Drury, to the San Diego Padres for a prospect. The Drury trade followed a deal announced earlier Tuesday that sent starting pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for three minor leaguers. In recent days, veteran left fielder Tommy Pham was traded to Boston for a player to be named later or cash, and No. 1 starter Luis Castillo went to Seattle for three prospects. Outfielder Tyler Naquin was also sent to the Mets. Drury was expected to be dealt with the Reds in a major rebuild.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.