Saints’ 1st-rounder Penning building pugilistic reputation

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints first-round draft choice Trevor Penning has been at the center of a few training camp skirmishes this week as he fights for playing time at left tackle. The feistiness with which the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Penning finishes off blocks is earning him respect from fellow offensive linemen. Guard Cesar Ruiz compares Penning to a pit bull. Center Erik McCoy says having a fellow blocker who is angry as soon as he steps on the field boosts the meanness of the whole group. Penning was this year’s 19th overall draft choice out of Northern Iowa. For now he’s working mostly with the second team behind veteran tackle James Hurst. But more than a month remains before the regular season.

