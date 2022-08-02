SHR restructures as Frood leaves NASCAR team for lacrosse

Stewart-Haas Racing has restructured its leadership department of the NASCAR team. Team President Brett Frood is leaving after 14 years to become commissioner of the National Lacrosse League. Brian McKinley moves from vice president of sales to chief commercial officer for SHR. Greg Zipadelli has been named chief competition officer. Current team co-president Joe Custer will continue his role. Frood was recruited by Stewart 18 years ago upon graduation from Harvard Business School. He led Brown to Ivy League lacrosse titles in 1994 and 1995 as captain of the team that also advanced to the 1994 NCAA Final Four.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.