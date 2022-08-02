Thomas posts another triple-double as Sun beat Mercury 87-63

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas posted her second triple-double in less than two weeks and the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 87-63. Thomas, who recorded the franchise’s first triple-double in a win over the Minnesota Lynx on July 22, finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. The No. 4 pick overall in the 2014 draft, the 6-foot-2 Thomas is just the fifth WNBA player with multiple triple-doubles. Seven players from the same team have scored in double figures in the same game just 12 times in WNBA history — three by the Sun. Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sophie Cunningham scored 15 points apiece for Phoenix.

