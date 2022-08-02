Trade deadline recap: Soto to Padres; Phillies, Twins add

CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball’s trade deadline day was an action-packed affair — and no one had more fun than the Padres. San Diego made the biggest splash, acquiring Juan Soto in a massive deal with the Washington Nationals. The sweet-swinging Soto, still just 23 years old, joins Manny Machado in the middle of the Padres’ order, and Fernando Tatis Jr. is on his way back after being sidelined by a broken left wrist. The Cardinals and Yankees also swapped big leaguers, with Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader going to New York in exchange for left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery.

