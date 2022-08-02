Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, aims for opener

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss the remainder of the preseason after having surgery on his injured thumb. Coach Kevin O’Connell announced the procedure. Smith was hurt during practice Monday. He’s on track to return for the season opener on Sept. 11. Smith missed the entire 2021 season after surgery on his injured knee. The Vikings are counting on him as their top player at the position this year. Smith has 676 yards and seven touchdowns over two NFL seasons, after being drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2019.

