Walker hits 3-run homer, Diamondbacks beat Guardians 6-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer, Alek Thomas had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 to stop a four-game losing streak. Carson Kelly hit a solo homer, had three hits and scored two runs for Arizona, which never trailed in winning at Progressive Field for the first time since Aug. 13, 2014. Zac Gallen allowed three runs. six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five. The right-hander is 20 in nine starts since June 15. Kyle Nelson, Joe Mantiply and Ian Kennedy retired Cleveland’s last 10 batters.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.