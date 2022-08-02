White Sox activate center fielder Robert from 10-day IL

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated center fielder Luis Robert from the 10-day injured list after the slugger and gold glove winner was sidelined because of blurred vision and lightheadedness. Robert was not in the lineup against the Kansas City Royals. General manager Rick Hahn said he would likely be unavailable to come off the bench in that game, though he could start on Wednesday. Robert had not played since he exited Chicago’s win at Minnesota on July 15. He was having trouble seeing from a distance and getting jumps on balls. Hahn said the symptoms have subsided and were likely brought on by a virus that led to vitamin deficiencies.

