65,000 tickets sold in 24 hours for England-US women’s game

LONDON (AP) — England’s women’s soccer team is continuing to generate unprecedented fan interest following its European Championship victory, with 65,000 tickets sold in less than 24 hours for its planned game against the United States at Wembley Stadium in October. The game pitting the European champion against the reigning world champion was announced on Tuesday by England’s Football Association and will be played Oct. 7, subject to England having secured World Cup qualification in September. The Lionesses’ official Twitter account on Wednesday said: “YOU GUYS ARE AMAZING. 65,000 tickets have already been sold for our October international against the United States!” It comes after a crowd of 87,192 saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley on Sunday.

