Alabama radio voice Eli Gold sidelined for start of season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Longtime Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold will miss the start of the football season due to health issues. Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, says Chris Stewart will take over play-by-play duties in his absence. He didn’t specify the nature of the 68-year-old Gold’s health issues. Gold has been the voice of Alabama football since 1988. Stewart calls games for Alabama basketball and baseball. He also hosts “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach.” Alabama opens the season Sept. 3 against Utah State.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.