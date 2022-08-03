Brewers waive Lamet, Severino following trade deadline

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Rodriguez. Lamet pitched in 13 games for the Padres this season, going 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA. The 30-year-old had allowed 13 runs (12 earned) in seven innings across his past eight relief appearances.

