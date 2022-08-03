Busch to miss 3rd NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms when he sits out Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch was injured after crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs will replace him in the Toyota for 23XI Racing for his third drive in the No. 45. Gibbs finished 17th at Pocono and Indianapolis, but Michigan will be his first traditional oval in a Cup car. Busch has a waiver to hold his spot in NASCAR’s playoff field should he qualify. Headed into Sunday’s race at Michigan he does have a spot based on his May victory at Kansas.

