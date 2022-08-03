Confident Jets aim to go from worst to first on defense

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sheldon Rankins is not one to sugarcoat things or mince words. So the New York Jets defensive lineman was straight-up honest when he was asked what his expectations are for the defense. He said the Jets expect to be the No. 1 defense in the league this season. That would be quite the jump for a unit that ranked last or close to it in several key categories last season. But Rankins believes the Jets have the talent and the correct mindset to pull it off. He says they would be selling themselves short if they thought otherwise.

