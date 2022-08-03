Defending champion, top-seeded Pegula upset at Citi Open

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset by Australian Daria Saville. The defending champion of the Washington tournament lost to Saville in straight sets with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Second-seeded Emma Raducanu advanced by beating Louisa Chirico. On the men’s side, American Sebastian Korda knocked off 12th-seeded Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4, and ninth-seeded Holger Rune beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2. Nick Kyrgios was set to play Wednesday night. This U.S. Open tuneup is Krygios’ first tournament since his runner-up finish at Wimbledon.

