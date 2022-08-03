Ionescu helps New York rally past Los Angeles 64-61
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 20 points, including New York’s final eight, and the Liberty rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 64-61. The Liberty (13-18) earned two wins over the Sparks (12-19) in the span of 24 hours sweeping the back-to-back set. New York had a much tougher time then the 102-73 victory a night earlier to stay in the playoff hunt. Coming into Wednesday night’s games, one game separated the seventh through 11th places in the standings. With the win, New York moved into a tie with Phoenix for seventh. Nneka Ogwumike scored 19 points to lead Los Angeles.