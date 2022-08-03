Joveljic, Pérez lead Galaxy past Chivas 2-0 at SoFi Stadium
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic and Jonathan Pérez each scored, and the Los Angeles Galaxy defeated Chivas de Guadalajara 2-0 in a friendly at SoFi Stadium. Joveljic stuck out his left foot to redirect a corner kick by Efrain Alvarez into the top netting in the 28th minute. Perez made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute with a well-struck shot from outside the penalty box that beat Raúl Rangel to the lunging goalkeeper’s left. Wednesday’s doubleheader was the first time soccer was played at SoFi, which will host the World Cup in 2026. LAFC and Club América were to play in the nightcap.