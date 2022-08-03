Juan Soto promises to bring ‘good vibes,’ winning to Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto has arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come. Soto and Josh Bell joined a lineup currently anchored by All-Star slugger Manny Machado. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. could return from a broken left wrist within a few weeks. Soto says that when that full lineup hits the field, “It’s going to be really tough to go through and I wish good luck to all the pitchers.”

