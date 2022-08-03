Lions’ Hutchinson earning praise from teammates, coaches

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has been getting his work done on the field and quietly has been handling his business off it. Coming into training camp as the team’s second overall pick in the draft, it would have been easy for Hutchinson to assume he’d be given respect immediately from his teammates, but he’d rather earn it. That kind of attitude is not always a given with young players, especially ones drafted so highly. But coach Dan Campbell said that kind of attitude is “exactly what you want in a rookie.”

