Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara throws MLB-most 3rd complete game

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw his major league-leading third complete game and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0. The All-Star right-hander allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three on 105 pitches for his third career shutout. Alcantara is the first Marlins pitcher to reach double-digit victories in a season since Caleb Smith won 10 in 2019. Luke Williams had three hits and stole three bases while Jesús Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who snapped a nine-game home losing skid.

