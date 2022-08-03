Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

The dispute between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series is now in the courts. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among 11 players who have sued the PGA Tour in federal court in San Francisco. They are challenging the tour’s right to suspend them for joining the rival league. Three other players are seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow them to play in the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. The lawsuit was expected as soon as the Saudi league launched and PGA Tour players began taking signing bonuses to play LIV Golf.

