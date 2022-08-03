Murphy’s 3 RBIs off Shohei Ohtani lead A’s past Angels, 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy homered and drove in three runs off Shohei Ohtani, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. James Kaprielian pitched six-hit ball into the sixth as the A’s snapped their three-game losing streak. Ohtani has no victories over Oakland in five mound appearances since 2018. Ohtani yielded seven hits and two earned runs while pitching into the sixth inning of his third straight defeat. He again fell short of his career-best 10th mound victory. The AL MVP struck out seven A’s, which ended his streak of six consecutive starts with double-digit strikeouts.

